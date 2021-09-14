FIRST LOOK: aespa CONFIRMED to make much awaited comeback with mini album 'Savage' on THIS date

On September 14, SM Entertainment confirmed that aespa will be releasing their first physical album titled ‘Savage.' The mini-album will contain six songs of various genres, including the title song that is also named 'Savage.' The album is slated for release on October 5 is available for online and offline pre-orders starting today (September 14).

This will mark aespa's first physical album release since their debut back in November of 2020 with 'Black Mamba'. Last evening, aespa teased MY (fandom) with a mysterious teaser titled “Savage.” The teaser shows the title and featured some visually striking, heavily stylized art, but did not divulge any other details. This new album will begin online and offline album pre-sales starting on September 14. They will also release the 'Next Level' remix single, 'iScreaM Vol.10: Next Level Remixes' on the same day at 6 pm KST. For those unversed, 'iScreaM' is a new project by SM EDM label 'ScreaM Records,' where global DJs and producers participate in releasing remix singles of SM artists' music.

You can check out the first look of Savage below:

aespa released their digital single 'Next Level' in May 2021, which proved to be a major hit for the rookie girl group, who made their debut at the end of 2020. Not just that, aespa has signed an exclusive contract with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and will support the talented girl group “in all areas” which includes promotional appearances, concert bookings, and advertisements. Shortly after that, Jeremy Lopez, the executive Vice-president at SM Entertainment, confirmed the news via his Instagram stories as well.

