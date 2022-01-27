FIRST LOOK: Apple TV+ releases 1st stills of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko' releasing on THIS date

Minoz, the wait is officially over! Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho is all set to return to the small-screen with Apple TV+ drama 'Pachinko' and we have the first stills from the drama as well as a confirmation on the release date as well! For those unversed, 'Pachinko' is an eight-episode Apple TV+ series based on a book by the same name, which is penned by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around ethnic Koreans in Japan, known as Zainichi Koreans, who face severe discrimination. The title 'Pachinko,' means is a vertical pinball machine game mostly used for gambling in Japan. Here it symbolizes the struggle that Zainichi Koreans had to go through. The only employment Zainichi Koreans could find was that of owning a pachinko parlour, because the job market in Japan rejected them. An estimated 80 percent of pachinko parlour owners in Japan were by Zainichi Korean.

Lee Min Ho headlines the series and is supported by the other cast members. The star-studded cast includes Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Jung Eun-Chae and Oscar-winning actress, Youn Yuh Jung. The drama is slated to air on March 25 and is a global project which will be produced in three languages mainly in Korean, Japanese, and English.

On January 27, Apple TV+ released the first stills for the drama. Actors Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim and Jin Ha feature in the first stills for this epic historical drama! In one still, Lee Min Ho looks dapper in an off-white suit, blue tie and a panama hat. Lee Min Ho plays Hansu, who, in his own words is 'a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organized crime' We are also greeted by the versatile Youn Yuh Jung, who plays Sunja, Hansu's one true love. Jin Ha and Minha Kim also greet us in the first stills for the drama.

You can check out the stills below:

