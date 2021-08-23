FIRST LOOK: BLACKPINK's Lisa drops 1st teaser for solo debut; Group members post messages of support

On August 23 at midnight KST, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released her first teaser for her highly-anticipated solo debut. The new 'blurry' poster shows Lisa wearing a red outfit with her hands tied together. The words 'Coming Soon LISA' is pasted on the poster. Fans were abuzz with excitement and the keyword 'Lisa is Coming' took over top Twitter trends!

YG Entertainment previously confirmed that Lisa will be the third member of BLACKPINK after Jennie and Rosé to make her solo debut this summer! Jennie made her debut in 2018 with 'SOLO' and Rosé debuted with her solo album 'R' in March this year, which included the two tracks 'On The Ground' and 'Gone'! It was also reported that Lisa has already finished shooting for the music video and is now gearing to release it. BLINKs are also aware of the various hints French DJ and record producer DJ Snake has been sharing on his social media, hinting at a possible collaboration with Lisa!

You can check out the first look below:

The mosaiced picture gives off an aura of mystery, raising fans' curiosity for the upcoming solo. YG's in-house label 'The Black Label' is reportedly working on Lisa's solo debut album. The producers at The Black Label includes BLACKPINK's longtime collaborator Teddy Park, 24 and R. Tee.

Her 'Eonnis' Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé posted sweet messages of support and encouragement for Lisa, following the teaser announcement. Rosé shared the teaser image on her personal Instagram account to showcase her support for Lisa, Jisoo cheered for her on Weverse with the caption 'Lalalalisa finally'. Jennie, finally, went for a short but sweet approach by posting the artwork on her story along with the caption, “She Coming". Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

