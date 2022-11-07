FIRST LOOK: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee’s Island looks haunting in teaser poster

Island is an upcoming Korean drama set to premiere in December. The show is a remake of a popular webtoon of the same name, where it pans over a series of events that show some characters try their best to fight against the evil that presents itself while being on Jeju Island.

Cast

The show will be led by Kim Nam Gil who will pose as Pan, an immortal being who is now on earth for protecting it from otherworldly and wicked existences for thousands of years. Lee Da Hee will play the role of Won Mi Ho, a woman who happens to live on the Jeju island as she decides to stay there for self-reflection after facing tough times in her life in the city. She is a third generation chaebol daughter who works as a teacher. Her encounter with evil beings makes her cross paths with Pan. Cha Eun Woo will embody Priest John, who is the youngest Catholic priest known for performing exorcisms. He has one goal in his life and that is to rid earth of evil in order to make it pure. Sung Joon will take on the role of Gungtan, another weapon-like being who used to be close to Pan but has now turned against him after a certain event. The drama will be helmed by director Bae Jong of Welcome to Dongmakgol and Fabricated City.