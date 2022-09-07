FIRST LOOK: EXO’s D.O. is the notorious man in town in first poster for ‘Bad Prosecutor’

We have the first look of Do Kyung Soo as the peculiar prosecutor. In the first teaser poster for upcoming legal drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ EXO member D.O. takes the lead role of Jin Jeong. He is a delinquent himself and is known for his bad manners however as a prosecutor, Jin Jeong is a force to be reckoned with.

Vying for justice, especially for the poor and downtrodden, he hails as the ‘messiah’ with his unique ways. Jin Jeong aims to bring justice to the victims of corruption and does everything in his power to wreak havoc on the culprits.

In the first teaser poster released, it can be seen that D.O. will indeed turn his personality around to present a new and challenging character. Jin Jeong can be seen dressed in a bright red track suit with a wooden stick on his shoulder as if to knock down anything standing in his way. His hairstyle, an unkempt unruly mess, stands atop his head. A scoffing expression on his face, he looks ready to tackle any problems.

The poster reads, “There’s never been a prosecutor like him before. Is he a prosecutor? Or a quack?” The other side of the poster shows a collection of similar looking, suited prosecutors. In their midst stands Jin Jeong, a man dressed in a tracksuit with a stick in his stand and an eerie expression on his face.

Check out the poster below.

‘Bad Prosecutor’ is set to air its first episode on October 5.

