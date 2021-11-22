FIRST LOOK: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona & Lee Joon starrer ‘The Silent Sea’ opens up in space

Future awaits in stark contrast to today as we know it. Netflix’s next Korean dice throw is set in the years to come. Cut to 2075 when the earth has become barren, desertified, and unsafe. The poster shows Bae Doona as Song Ji An in a spacesuit, on the surface of the moon. ‘The Silent Sea’ is set to release on December 24 on Netflix.

The Balhae Research Station has been abandoned atop the moon and is to be searched for. A special team spearheads a new mission, to travel to the moon in search of a mysterious sample. Joined by Gong Yoo as Han Yoon Jae, the leader of the team en route moon, Bae Doona as Doctor Song Ji An, an astrobiologist who lost her sister in an unfortunate incident at the station and Lee Joon as Captain Ryu Tae Seok, who is an engineer and a former soldier, the journey begins.

The truth behind the mystery of the accident and in pursuit of the sample, a refreshing tale of the space saviours will unfold in ‘The Silent Sea’. The drama has been adapted from a short film ‘The Sea of Tranquility’ whose writer and director, Choi Hang Yong will also be directing the drama version.

Actors Heo Sung Tae, who is known for his role in ‘Squid Game’, Lee Moo Saeng and Jung Woo Sung will also be among the cast in supportive roles. ‘The Silent Sea’ releases on December 24, only on Netflix.

