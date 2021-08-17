FIRST LOOK: H1GHR Music's JAY B to release his first EP 'SOMO: FUME'; First teaser dropped

Mark your calendars, Aghases, JAY B is coming! H1GHR Music shared a teaser image announcing the title of JAY B’s EP as 'SOMO: FUME,' which stands for 'Style of My Own: FUME.' 'SOMO: FUME' will have seven tracks, including 'Switch It Up,' and will release on August 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

This good news comes three months after JAY B joined H1GHR Music post GOT7's departure from JYP Entertainment. He then released his solo single, 'Switch It Up' featuring sokodomo and produced by Cha Cha Malone. The back in July JAY B confirmed that he will be releasing a new EP soon and now we have the first teaser for 'SOMO: FUME', the first look for the upcoming album! In the teaser, we see the scenic picture of an empty road with the title of the EP, release date and JAY B's signature pasted on it.

You can check out the teaser below:

JAY B's first solo release with H1GHR Music 'Switch It Up' received a tremendous response from fans across the globe! 'Switch It Up' reached number one on iTunes in 28 countries including India, Brazil, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Thailand among other countries. We are excited to see what 'SOMO: FUME' holds for us!

