FIRST LOOK: HyunA and DAWN announce first collaboration album with mathematical '1+1=1' new teaser

HyunA and DAWN fans, brace yourselves, we have a surprise for you! On August 30, a short teaser clip was shared announcing HyunA and DAWN’s first EP together '1+1=1,' which will be released on September 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). In the glittery pink teaser video, we see "Hyuna + Dawn = ?" pasted in bold letters. A strange mathematical equation '1+1=1' appears on screen with a blurry heart background and the release date and time posted below.

You can check out the teaser below:

Earlier this month, the star couple confirmed that they are preparing to debut as a duo. On August 16, their agency P NATION released the first teaser announcing the September 9 release. HyunA also took to her Instagram to write about her experience filming the music video. Along with spoiler clips of the upcoming music video, she shared a heartfelt message that filming the music video was difficult but worth it! She also revealed that she faced several health issues like low BP and body ache, but despite that she and the team worked for 48 hours straight to bring out the best results to fans.

Finally, she thanked her team for their hard work and co-operation and expressed her gratitude to her fans as well. She also thanked her boyfriend DAWN for his unwavering support and expressed her excitement about collaborating with him on their first EP. We cannot wait! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HyunA pens a heartfelt and concerning post; CONFIRMED to join hands with DAWN on THIS date

Are you excited to listen to their new music? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.