First Look: JAY B teases visualiser for b side track 'AM PM' feat MAMAMOO's Wheein; To drop on THIS date

More new music from JAY B! On September 18, JAY B revealed a teaser visualizer for b side-track 'AM PM' featuring MAMAMOO's Wheein. It looks like fans can expect a special visualizer video for the song to be dropped on September 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

JAY B dropped his highly-anticipated debut solo album 'SOMO: FUME' on August 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The album consisted of a total of seven wonderful and unique songs, many of which were in collaboration with several top-notch artists. The likes of Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, JUNNY, g1nger, and sokodomo have featured on the songs while Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, GroovyRoom, and WOOGIE have taken part in the production.

'AM PM' is a soul-soothing R&B track featuring MAMAMOO member Wheein's golden and produced by artist GRAY. One of the popular b side-tracks of JAY B's debut solo album, 'AM PM' talks about how love can mess with your head and consume you internally, making you think about them, day and night. However, you can't help but love that "special someone" who lives "inside your head" and wanders every day!

The first visualiser paints a dreamy picture of JAY B, who looks handsome in a simple grey sweatshirt and a bucket hat, looking at the vast expanse of the ocean in front of him. He is holding a handicam camera, the same one featured in the title track 'B.T.W' feat Jay Park. 'AM PM' feat MAMAMOO's Wheein produced by GRAY is pasted in bold with visualiser written just under it. The release date - September 22 6 pm KST is written in a smaller font below.

You can check out the visualiser below:

