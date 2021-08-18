FIRST LOOK: JTBC shares a sneak peek of the much awaited ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In dancing around holding hands? Yes, please. It’s here and we cannot believe our eyes. JTBC has dropped the very first look of the upcoming drama ‘Snowdrop’ in a new ‘COMING SOON’ video sharing a peek into what it looks like. The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoon Se Ah, and Jung Yoo Jin.



The video is a look at the JTBC dramas set to release soon as the broadcasting channel terms it as a ‘great transformation’. Starting with Jeon Do Yeon and Ryoo Joon Yeol starrer ‘Lost’ teasers, followed by the Asian version of ‘Killing Eve’ known as ‘Sightseeing’, the video proceeds to introduce ‘Snowdrop’. The host talks about how the production team for the super-hit drama ‘Sky Castle’ has come together once again and proceeds to call it ‘spicy’, meaning full of exciting twists and turns. The exact date of the drama release is not stated; however, this only means we are not far from it!



The drama is set to be, singer and now actor, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s debut as a lead character in the dramaland. She has previously done cameos in dramas ‘The Producers’ and ‘Arthdal Chronicles’.

Fans have also been waiting for actor Jung Hae In to be back on their screens as he was last seen in the tvN drama ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ that aired in April last year. He is also set to appear in the Netflix drama ‘D.P.’ which will broadcast from August 27 as well as join actor Lee Je Hoon’s directorial debut ‘Unframed’.



