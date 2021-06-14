FIRST LOOK: Jun Ji Hyun starrer Kingdom: Ashin Of The North reveal stunning shots ahead of the special episode

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere! Read on to find out.

The Queen is back to claim her throne! We are referring to the biggest news from the K-drama world, that is the first teaser poster reveal of the Jun Ji Hyun starrer, Kingdom: Ashin Of North! For those uninitiated, Kingdom is a political period horror thriller drama penned by Kim Eun Hee and directed by Kim Seong Hun. The series is adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods, which was authored by Kim Eun-hee and drawn by Yang Kyung-il. It was Netflix's first original Korean series and opened to a mind-boggling response from fans across the world.

It is an extension of the previous two seasons, a prequel showing the story of its origin. To give our readers a little more insight, Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be about Ashin, the mysterious figure Lee Chang’s (Joo Ji Hoon‘s) party encountered while heading north on their search for the secret behind the resurrection plant. Jun Ji Hyun’s character became a hot topic of discussion and viewers anticipated that the Hallyu superstar will be headlining the special broadcast and Ashin's mysterious past will finally be revealed through this special episode. In addition to the story of Ashin, the episode will tell the origin story of the resurrection plant.

The new teaser posters are stunning, mystifying and spell-binding! The first teaser photo features a young Ashin, played by child actor Kim Si Ah. The second teaser photo gives us a glimpse of the adult Ashin looking gory as she stands on the ground surrounded by purple flowers. The third poster features a beautiful purple flower growing on the resurrection plant. The fourth poster showcases the frightening close-up of an injured tiger's eye and the fifth and final poster gives us a glimpse of the doom, despair and disaster that awaits as lifeless bodies are piled onto one another.

You can check out the posters below:

Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be directed by PD Kim Sung Hoon, who was in charge of the general production of seasons one and two of Kingdom. Scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee, who wrote the first two seasons will also be participating in the writing of the special episode. Kingdom: Ashin Of the North will premiere on July 23.

