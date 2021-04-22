FIRST LOOK of KBS’ Imitation, (G)IDLE’s Last Dance & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 21. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

First look of Imitation released: Lee Jun Young and ATEEZ’s Yunho pit against each other

Highly anticipated upcoming drama ‘Imitation’ is produced by KBS 2TV and is based on a webtoon of the same name. The story is about the glamour, hard work, struggle, and romance in the lives of famous idols. KBS 2TV dropped the first teaser of the show and we get to see Lee Jun Young and ATEEZ’s Yunho go off against each other in two different and exciting teasers.

First is Kwon Ryoc (Lee Jun Young), a top idol member of a hit group SHAX, who makes a spectacular entry on stage by floating down with the help of wires. The voiceover says, “I’ll show you who’s real.”

Second, is Lee Yoo Jin (Yunho), a rising star and center of another group called Sparkling, dancing passionately in a studio. The voiceover in the video says, “Sunbae, don’t let your guard down.”

The drama Imitation is all set to premiere on May 7, 11:20 PM KST.

tvN drama ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ releases another teaser

The teaser features lead actors Jang Ki Yong, Hyeri, and Kang Han Na in the lead roles. This particular clip showcases the balance in the show, featuring dark, serious along with funny and colourful scenes. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the story revolves around a college student and her unexpected roommate, a 999-year-old Gumiho. The drama is produced by tvN and is slated to start broadcast on 26th May.

Jaemin, Haechan & Chenle spice things up in new teasers for ‘Hot Sauce’

The group has released another set of quirky teaser photos and videos featuring Jaemin, Haechan, and Chenle this time around, in the same Crazy Jalapeno category. Jisung and Renjun’s teasers will be out tomorrow. The album Hot Sauce is scheduled to release on April 10.

NU’EST’s Baekho to take a break from promotions due to his grandmother passing away

The group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, released a statement reporting that the idol would not be making an appearance on the Naver NOW audio show ‘Royal Comics’, which was scheduled for April 22. They also added that he will be taking a brief break and will resume his promotional activities from April 23. Our blessings and hearts go out to Baekho and his family.

(G)I-DLE drops first look of ‘Last Dance’ without Soojin

(G)I-DLE’S latest song ‘Last Dance (Prod. GroovyRoom)’ finished recording by February, but the release was delayed due to bullying allegations against member Soojin. The agency released photos of Minnie, Shuhua, and Miyeon looking chic and elegant in their black outfits with red roses or plants in the background. They’re also wearing a white crown plastic crown with intricate details.

