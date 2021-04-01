FIRST LOOK: Lee Do Hyun takes us back in time in newly released teaser photos for Youth Of May

KBS 2TV drama released the first set of stills of Lee Do Hyun exudes retro vibes in Youth of May

We can watch Lee Do Hyun in literally anything! The talented star rose to stardom with incredible performances in dramas like 18 Again and Sweet Home, is back with a new drama! Lee Do Hyun is all set to star opposite Go Min Si in the upcoming, Monday and Tuesday KBS drama, Youth Of May. Youth Of May is a timeless romance story between Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who have a fateful meeting in the middle of the whirlwind of events that takes place in May 1980, a historically significant period in South Korea. Hwang Hee Tae is a medical student who has a crafty and mischievous side but in reality, is a determined and go-getter kind of person.

In the newly released teaser images for Youth Of May, Lee Do Hyun exudes the perfect retro vibes as Hwang Hee Tae. In the first picture, he is wearing a mustard-yellow checkered shirt, with a clean, comma hairstyle. He looks cute as he smiles, holding out a card. In the second picture, he looks dapper in a black blazer and a grey shirt. He looks rather serious and determined in the second picture. Both the teaser images, portray his dual personalities of a crafty and mischievous person, yet a determined and goal-oriented person.

Recently, the cast of Youth Of May had a script reading session. Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si were joined by actors Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok, Oh Man Seok, Uhm Hyo Seop, Kim Won Hae, Hwang Young Hee, and Shim Yi Young. Writer Lee Kang and director Song in Yeob led the script reading session. Youth of May will premiere in May 2021.

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun to star opposite Go Min Si in Youth Of May; Lee Sang Yi & Geum Sae Rok join cast script reading

Are you excited to watch Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in Youth Of May? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×