FIRST LOOK Money Heist Korea: Watch Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yun Jin, Park Hae Soo & more kickstart the infamous chase

Opening its doors to one masterpiece after the other, Netflix Korea is not stepping back anytime soon! On January 18, Netflix announced the Korean adaptation of its uber famous money chaser of the Spanish series La casa de papel also known by the title, ‘Money Heist’. The latest version of the show will be called, ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’.

The main role of Professor will be taken up by actor Yoo Ji Tae while the characters of Seon Woo Jin (Kim Yunjin), Berlin (Park Hae Soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong Seo), Yun Misun (Lee Joobeen), Moscow (Lee Wonjong), Helsinki (Kim Ji Hoon), Oslo (Lee Kyu Ho), Nairobi (Jang Yoonju) and Rio (Lee Hyunwoo) have also been revealed.

The first look of the upcoming series shows Professor in his habitat as he ponders over his plan. He proceeds to a wall full of traditional Korean masks as well as the iconic and irreplaceable Salvador Dali mask from the original show. With a pensive expression, he grabs one and the scene changes to Seon Woo Jin in her element.

Check out the teaser below.

This has confirmed that ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ will be out soon! Who is excited?

