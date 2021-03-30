FIRST LOOK: Park Bo Gum & Gong Yoo starrer Seo Bok unveils new character posters

Seo Bok will be released on April 15 via the Korean streaming platform TVing and movie theatres in Korea.

Park Bo Gum may be serving his mandatory military service, but he has ensured that we won't miss him too much! After continuous delays owing to Covid-19 and social distancing rules, we finally have a release date for Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo's first film together, Seo Bok. The film is all set to release on April 15, 2021, and will release in theatres and the OTT platform, TVing, simultaneously. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look of the Park Bo Gum & Gong Yoo starrer Seo Bok.

In Gong Yoo's character poster, you can see Gong Yoo totally immersed in the character as he wields a gun in someone's direction. His eyes are fierce and determined, and his face bears multiple scratch marks. Park Bo Gum sports a cool buzz-cut. His face registers a melancholic expression as he is seen wearing a cream-coloured long and loose outfit. Jo Woo Jin takes the role of Director Ahn, an intelligent agent who wants to hide Seobok’s existence. Lead researcher Im Se Eun (Jang Young Nam) is the one who created Seobok. She was able to closely observe his birth and growth. Finally, Park Byung Eun poses as Shin Hak Seon, the CEO of Seoin Group and the owner of Seobok. His eyes are cold and objective.

You can check out the character posters :

For those uninitiated, Seo Bok is a Sci-Fi action film that revolves around former agent Ki Heon (Gong Yoo) who has been tasked to protect the first mutated human clone Seo Bok (Park Bo Gum). The film is directed by Architecture 101 director Lee Yong Joo. Seo Bok will be released on April 15 via the Korean streaming platform TVing and movie theatres in Korea.

