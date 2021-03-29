FIRST LOOK: Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young starrer Doom At Your Service releases new posters

tvN drama released the official posters of their new drama, Doom At Your Service. Check out the posters.

This year not only promises amazing dramas but some rather interesting pairings! Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young will be paired opposite each other in the new drama, Doom At Your Service! The upcoming fantasy romance drama is about a man who causes everything he touches to vanish and a woman who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. The main cast includes Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun. The drama is written by Im Me Ah Ri, of Beauty Inside and will be directed by, Kwon Young Il of Unfamiliar Family fame.

tvN drama released new posters for Doom At Your Service, In the Fantasy-Esque lilac painted posters, we can see Seo In Guk lovingly holds Park Bo Young in his arms, looking deeply into her eyes. In the second poster, Seo In Guk holds Park Bo Young in his arms in a tight embrace. Seo In Guk has his eyes shut, while Park Bo Young looks elsewhere. The twin posters look beautiful and dreamy.

You can check out the dreamy posters below:

Park Bo Young portrays Tak Dong Kyung, a character with varied and detailed emotions. Seo In Guk, on the other hand, plays the role of Myul Mang, a charming character. Lee Soo Hyuk and Shin Do Hyun showed realistic acting as web novel publisher Cha Joo Ik and web novelist Na Ji Na, respectively. Doom at Your Service is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2021, post Navillera.

