First Look: SEVENTEEN members drop the first teaser for 9th mini album 'Attacca'; To release on THIS date

CARATs, get ready, SEVENTEEN is coming! On September 24 at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN announced that they would be returning with their ninth mini-album, 'Attacca,' on October 22 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). This will be their comeback in just about four months since their last EP 'Your Choice' that was released in June of this year.

The group released the first look of the highly-anticipated comeback as well. The entire poster is painted red with the members walking together in an empty swimming pool, with their backs facing the camera. Even if we can't see their faces, the members look dapper in stylish black outfits, showcasing their charisma in the first poster for the upcoming EP!

You can check out the poster below:

Back in August, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that SEVENTEEN was gearing up for an October comeback. The members who enjoyed their first staycation with 'In The SOOP SVT. Ver' will be releasing their first album since renewing their contracts with Pledis Entertainment. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Pledis also announced that SEVENTEEN will temporarily promote in South Korea as 11 members because members The8 and Jun intend to focus on their activities in China that had been postponed by Covid 19 and spend time with their families as well until the end of 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates and teasers.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TUNESDAY: TOP 5 emotive and soft tracks by SEVENTEEN’s vocal team

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.