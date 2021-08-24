FIRST LOOK: SHINee's Key drops teasers for new solo pre release single titled 'Hate That...'

Shawols, brace yourselves, Key is coming! On August 24 at midnight KST, Key dropped a set of surprise teaser photos for a pre-release single titled 'Hate That…' hinting at a possible solo comeback from the SHINee member! Key's ethereal visuals shines through in his blonde hair and off-white jacket, as he strikes a sombre pose on a rock that looks like a meteor against the backdrop of an enigmatic green sky.

You can check out the teasers below:

SHINee's Key will be making his solo comeback after two and a half years. Key made his solo debut in November 2018 with the pre-release single 'Forever Yours' and later the studio album 'Face,' including the title track 'One of Those Nights.' Post that, Key made his Japanese solo debut later that same year. In 2019, he released a SM Station single titled 'Cold' in February and dropped a repackaged version of 'Face' titled 'I Wanna Be' in March.

With SHINee's youngest member Taemin serving in the military, the other members are busy pursuing their solo careers. SHINee has had an eventful 2021 as the group made an OT4 comeback with 'Don't Call Me' in February and repackage album 'Atlantis' later in May. They also released their Japanese album 'Superstar' in May. Key's pre-release track 'Hate That…' will releasee on August 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

