FIRST LOOK: SHINee’s Minho and Chae Soo Bin look madly in love in new poster for ‘The Fabulous’

Choi Minho and Chae Soo Bin are a match made in visual heaven. The first look at the upcoming Netflix series ‘The Fabulous’ that shows the life of people in the fashion industry, is a steep peek at the many minds and hearts involved. Starring a ‘fabulous’ cast lineup which includes SHINee member Choi Minho, actress Bae Soo Bin (‘I Am Not A Robot’ and ‘Sweet & Sour’), it is set to release early November.

The first look at the two main leads of the show involves Ji Woo Min, played by Minho, and Pyo JI Eun, played by Chae Soo Bin, as they are caught in the moment. Vibrant lights around them, Ji Woo Min searches for her eyes while she looks right ahead with her arm on his shoulder. Close as ever, their electrifying energy is a sure shot point to keep us excited for the release. The poster reads, ‘The millennial life that is fiery and shines brightly’.