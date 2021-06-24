FIRST LOOK: tvN unveils official poster & trailer for You Are Spring starring Seo Hyun Jin & Kim Dong Wook
We like happy surprises on a Thursday, in fact, double the better! It seems like tvN drama heard our inner desire and dropped not one but two surprises! tvN drama unveiled a soothing yet romantic poster of their new healing romance drama titled, You Are My Spring starring Seo Hyun Jin and Kim Dong Wook. That's not all, they also released a one-minute preview of the forthcoming drama, which is all set to take over Doom At Your Service's slot.
You Are My Spring is a healing romance drama about a group of people who live in a building that haunts the gruesome memories of a past murder. Although they are 'adults,' they still hold their seven-year-old selves in their hearts. It is written by Lee Mi Na (screenwriter of Bubblegum) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun of The King: Eternal Monarch and Search: WWW fame. The drama stars Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park and Nam Gyu Ri.
Seo Hyun Jin stars as Kang Da Jung, who became a hotel concierge manager after falling in love with an inn in Gangneung where she stayed briefly as a child. She moves to an old building for a fresh start. While Kim Dong Wook will star as Joo Young Do, a psychiatrist who is talented at helping others with their emotional wounds but hasn’t been able to heal his own yet.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of their lives, their thoughts and their feelings towards each other. The characters carry a lot of burden in their hearts and we hope to find our 'spring' via these beautifully written and well-crafted characters.
You can check out the official poster below:
You can check out the teaser below:
암 암 그렇지
다정이 예쁜 거 모를 수가 없는 미모지
서현진을 둘러싼 김동욱vs윤박 미묘한 삼각관계..?!
7/5 [월] 밤 9시 tvN 첫 방송#너는나의봄 #tvN #새월화드라마#서현진 #김동욱 #윤박 #남규리 pic.twitter.com/RqBwwPvtWn
— tvN 드라마 (@CJnDrama) June 24, 2021
You Are My Spring will broadcast on July 5 at 9 pm KST on tvN and Netflix.
Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: Seo Hyun Jin to play a sincere & passionate Hotel Concierge Manager in You Are My Spring
Are you looking forward to the drama? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.