FIRST LOOK: Wi Ha Joon & Lee Dong Wook are 2 sides of same card in new striking poster for 'Bad and Crazy'

What a way to begin our day! On November 15, tvN drama unveiled a striking new poster for their upcoming drama, 'Bad and Crazy'. 'Bad and Crazy' is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama 'The Uncanny Counter.' It stars Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun and Cha Hak Yeon (VIXX‘s N) in lead roles. 'Bad and Crazy' can be described as a redemption hero drama that revolves around events that occur after the capable but bad guy Soo Yeol meets K, a crazy guy when it comes to justice.

In the first official look for the drama, Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook are two sides of the same card! The monochrome card is covered by some mysterious liquid which previews Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook's first look! Lee Dong Wook can be seen giving an intense look to the camera. On the other hand, if we flip the card, we can see Wi Ha Joon smirking at the camera, radiating sharp vibes! Two ripped cards have been roughly stapled together, figuratively depicting the process in which Soo Yeol and K become intertwined through a series of events. The poster raises anticipation for how the drama will portray the relationship and teamwork between the two people who couldn’t be more different.

You can check out the poster below:

Lee Dong Wook will be playing detective Soo Yeol, who focuses more on the results, while Wi Ha Joon will be taking on the role of K, who is all about justice. Soo Yeol is an opportunist who would turn a blind eye to corruption and collusion if it’s for his gain, but his smooth-sailing life is put to a stop after the self-proclaimed hero of justice K recklessly enters his life.

The first episode of 'Bad and Crazy' will premiere on December 17 at 10:40 pm KST (7:10 pm IST) following the conclusion of 'Happiness'.

