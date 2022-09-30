FIRST LOOK: Work Later, Drink Now S2 posters with Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji

‘Work Later, Drink Now’ is set to return with a season 2 and fans of the show could not be more excited! On September 30, new and exciting posters announced the return of the popular show starring Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji and Super Junior’s Choi Siwon. While the three main ladies who take on the role of a trio of best friends show their personalities through a walk on the street, their love lives will be under the spotlight in the upcoming edition. The main characters will rightfully be making a return, promising chaos, laughter and friendship. The newly released posters are a clear indication of their highly related return and the cast declares their territory with creative posters.

Reading, “Thank you for waiting for us. Let’s go for a second round in 2022!“, it is to be noted that the words used are usually referred to for a second round of drinks, as the three sassily walk down the road- hair flipping and confident as ever.