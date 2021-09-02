The first OST lineup for 'Lovers of the Red Sky' revealed; Feat EXO's Baekhyun and MAMAMOO's Solar

The first OST lineup for Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop starrer 'Lovers of the Red Sky' is here and we are so excited to reveal the posse of exceptionally talented artists partaking in creating the music for the album. Previously, EXO's Baekhyun released the stunning song 'Is it me?' showcasing the heartfelt love story between the two leads played by Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop as their younger selves.

Now, the first OST lineup has been revealed featuring EXO's Baekhyun, MAMAMOO's Solar, AILEE, PUNCH and Yang Da II. It is expected that these two talented artists will energize the drama with their beautiful voices which harmonizes with the flow of the drama. Jeon Chang Yeop, the music director of the drama 'My Love from the Star', famous for its amazing OST, is the music director and general OST producer of 'Lovers of the Red Sky', raising expectations for this historical romance drama.

Meanwhile, in due time the next set of artists who will be singing for the second OST lineup for 'Lovers of the Red Sky' will be unveiled soon. Also, MAMAMOO's Solar will be releasing her song 'I was you and you were me' is slated to release on September 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). 'Lovers of the Red Sky' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

