First in person Kpop concert ‘2021, Together Again’ to be star studded with all your favourite idols

NCT DREAM, Brave Girls, ONF, AB6IX, MOMOLAND and many more to participate in the first face-to-face K-pop concert due to the relaxed guidelines for social distancing implemented in July.

Korean Entertainment Management Association (KEMA) has teamed up with Arirang TV to host the first ever in-person concert in South Korea since the first half of 2020. The concert is called ‘2021, Together Again’ and will be held in the South Korean Olympic Handball Stadium, Seoul on the 17th of July, 2021. The line up is glimmering with stars such as OH MY GIRL, Brave Girls, ONF, Bae Jinyoung, AB6IX, NCT DREAM, MOMOLAND, Kim Tae-woo, Kim Jae-hwan, BTOB, CIX and many more.

Due to the reorganization of social distancing and the availability of vaccines, it looks like the odds are in the favor of all the lucky fans who finally get to enjoy concerts in person with due precautions taken by KEMA like proper ventilation in the venue, social distancing, wearing masks, etc.

As an incentive to encourage vaccination, they have also provided dedicated seating and an easy passageway to the concert hall for the vaccinated individuals. The measures taking place in order to conduct such a large-scale in-person concert is teamed with the dedication to bring back some degree of normalcy amongst the people. Let’s hope for the same everywhere else!

ALSO READ: NCT's Mark vs GOT7's Mark - Who would be your ideal Mark

Whose performance are you looking forward to? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below

Share your comment ×