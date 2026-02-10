First PICS: Stella Kim announces birth of her and Kim Dong Wook’s daughter, names her Rowan Grace Kim

Wednesday came bearing the best update for fans of Kim Dong Wook and Stella Kim. The couple that has been married for three years now has welcomed their first child into their family. The singer announced the birth of their daughter with a sweet update on her Instagram account. She also revealed that their child has been named Rowan Grace Kim while sharing some adorable photos of the newborn.

Kim Dong Wook becomes a father, and wife Stella Kim embraces motherhood with the birth of daughter Rowan Grace Kim

Stella Kim and Kim Dong Wook are parents! The couple has welcomed their daughter, as revealed by the new mom via her social media on February 10. The popular celebrity shared the happy moment with her followers and fans, welcoming a host of congratulatory messages for them on various social media platforms. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, she revealed a sneak peek at her newborn dressed in a teddy bear onesie with a bow on top as the mom patted her. She revealed the name of her child, Rowan Grace Kim, in the same update with a white heart emoji under it. The Delightfully Deceiful star is yet to share his thoughts on becoming a father.

Another photo followed with her holding onto the baby’s tiny hand, which rested on her palm, in the black and white image. Sharing that it was her first update since becoming a mother and her debut outing as well, she revealed celebrating Choi Sooyoung’s birthday. Revealing photos from their intimate party, Stella Kim thanked the Girls’ Generation member for coming into her life. As a former candidate for the group, she has remained close to the singer-actress.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong Wook and Stella Kim got married in December 2023 in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family. The duo announced their pregnancy late last year in December with a similar social media update on her account.

ALSO READ: Apink's Bomi and former Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado lock May 16 wedding date after 9 years of dating