First Second Chance Teaser: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Renuka Shahane's film is about giving life chances

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Renuka Shahane's upcoming film, 'First Second Chance' is about being surprised by life. The makers of the show released its teaser on Wednesday, May 25, and it will tug at your hearts strings. The teaser takes the audience through the gloomy life of Renuka Shahane's character, who is abandoned by her son. However, to cover up, she tells everyone that it was her decision to shift to the old-age home. Surprisingly, she meets a long-lost male friend there, which converts into a beautiful love story.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the teaser of her film on Instagram and captioned it, "If two hearts are meant to be together, fate will get them together no matter how long it takes. Sometimes relationships change so that LOVE can begin. #FirstSecondChance #GiveLifeAnotherChance (sic)." In the teaser video, Devoleena is seen dressed in a South Indian avatar, who will portray the younger version of Renuka Shahane's character, Vaidehi.

Watch the teaser here

The actress' first look from the film was released a few days ago, and her fans couldn't stop hailing her for the versatility she brings on screen. Devoleena's look has been the talk of the town and the fans are looking forward to its release. Sharing her first look from the film, Lakshmi R Iyer had written, "Casting for Vaidehi was a challenge someone to match beautiful @renukash710 maam’s magic and aura. I am so glad @devoleena I found you and you came on board for this beautiful character the grace the poise the beauty of my Vaidehi you bring it all alive in every frame. Cant wait to present First Second Chance…teaser to be out on 25th May 11 am (sic)" Devoleena also commented on Lakshmi's post and wrote, "Thank you @iyer_lakshmi for the opportunity and its my honour to justify the character (sic)".

Devoleena on playing Vaidehi

The 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress had earlier expressed her excitement about playing Vaidehi's role. She had said, "I'm playing the role of Vaidehi. I hope my audience enjoy watching me as it's a completely different role from what I acted before. I'm really delighted to be part of this project."

Talking about the film, 'First Second Chance' is a love story inspired by a real-life incident. The film also features Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha in pivotal roles.

