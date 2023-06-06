First stills: Ahn Hyo Seop’s A Time Called You, Suzy’s Doona!, and more upcoming romance K-dramas on Netflix

A slew of romance K-dramas are set to hit your screens this year. Netflix has shared a list of six new K-dramas combining various branches of romance to present an interesting lineup of releases in the rest of 2023.

See You In My 19th Life

Releasing on June 17, the fantasy romance show brings forth the discovery of new love from an existing one as Shin Hye Sun’s Ban Ji Eum goes searching for the people from her past after being able to remember all of her lives so far. She meets Ahn Byo Hyun’s Moon Seo Ha who she remembers from her 18th life and has an incomplete story with. He is perplexed as she wants to date him right after meeting. His secretary-cum-friend also feels a strange connection to his boss. Meanwhile, Ban Ji Eum’s sister from her past life also ends up in the mix. The latest still released by Netflix shows them in a deep conversation.

King The Land

Lee Junho and Im Yoona come together in this rom-com to present an enemies-to-lovers trope based on a boss and employee romance story that will premiere on June 17. The sole heir of The King Group, Goo Won, is skeptical of everyone around him. Meanwhile, Cheon Sa Rang is a hotelier at one of his business hotels handling the VIP lounge. They get off to a rocky start but eventually develop a deeper relationship. The still shows them sitting comfortably and smiling at the camera.

Behind Your Touch

A veterinarian and a detective come together in this K-drama set in a rural farm village. Han Ji Min plays the role of Ye Boon who is set to have psychometric superpowers, meanwhile, Lee Min Ki plays Jang Yeol, a determined detective who seeks her help. The two eventually develop a romantic relationship while working on cases. No premiere date has been revealed so far for the 16-episode show, however, the still shows them staring into each other’s eyes with intent. A different still reveals Ye Boon staring at her hands in surprise. EXO’s Suho is said to be making a cameo in the show.

Destined With You

Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) and Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) present a fantasy romance story like no other in this highly anticipated release. The story will revolve around a curse that will follow Jang Shin Yu causing a multitude of unbelievable happenings. Lee Hong Joo obtains a forbidden book that was sealed 300 years ago and possibly holds the solution to the curse. The K-drama also stars Ha Jun and Girl’s Day’s Yura. The still shows the two leads locked in a gaze with their hands at the center.

A Time Called You

Our personal favorite from the list, Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been present a unique and exciting pairing in this Korean adaptation of popular Taiwanese drama ‘Someday Or One Day’. It brings forth the story of Han Jun Hee, a girl in present time mourning the loss of her boyfriend Gu Yeon Jun. However as she travels back in time to 1998, she finds herself in the body of an 18-year-old named Kwon Min Ju who meets a boy named Nam Si Heon, resembling her deceased boyfriend. The new still shows Jeon Yeo Been’s arms around Ahn Hyo Seop as they look lovey-dovey.

Doona!

Last but not least, Bae Suzy and Yang Sejong’s return to the small screen with a first-time pairing has already been the talk of the town. Suzy plays a K-pop idol named Lee Doona who quits her career and plans of staying in a share house near a university. Yang Sejong embodies Lee Won Jun, a normal college student who lives on the first floor of the house and gets curious about his new neighbor, offering her comfort. The still shows them at an amusement park, in front of a carousel ride as they both stand with opposite expressions.

