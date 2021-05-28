First teaser of Netflix's upcoming Korean sitcom So Not Worth It is out ft. chaos, friendship and more

Be ready for non-stop laughter for Netflix original Korean sitcom "So Not Worth It" premieres worldwide, next month.

On Thursday, May 27, Netflix's new Korean sitcom So Not Worth It released a teaser trailer full of youthful energy. Starring Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, GOT7's Choi Youngjae, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, Han Hyun Min and Carson Allen, the series is about youthful adventures of students with multicultural backgrounds who live in a college dorm in Seoul.

The trailer gives a peek into the chaotic lives of the college students. It shows the international students adapting to their life in South Korea while dealing with differences because of their nationalities, languages, and backgrounds.

Park Se Wan is a rising star who has demonstrated solid acting in shows like Just Dance, School 2017, and Never Twice. She will play her namesake character, a Korean resident advisor in charge of the dorm. Rookie actor Shin Hyun Seung plays Jamie. He is a mysterious newcomer harboring a secret.

GOT7's main vocalist Choi Youngjae gets to show off his charm as Sam, son of the president of an Australian tteokbokki global food chain. According to the trailer, he also seems to have sung the OST. K-Pop girl group (G)I-DLE's Minnie makes her acting debut as a Thai girl, of the same name, who is crazy about Korean dramas.

Korean variety show enthusiasts would be acquainted with model-turned-actor Han Hyun Min, the first Korean model of African descent to walk the runways in South Korea and internationally, as he frequently appears in Korean variety shows. He will play his namesake character, the unfortunate Korean student who is eager to live in the dorm because the daily commute duration is very long. Caucasian actress Carson Allen has appeared in the Korean drama When the Camellia Blooms and was seen as a guest actress in many other works including Alice, Backstreet Rookie, The K2 and Kill Me, Heal Me. She plays her namesake in this series; an American student who loves Korean food. She is also supposed to be Se Wan's roommate.

The series is helmed by Korean sitcom bigwig Kwon Ik Joon, who is behind shows like Three Guys And Three Girls and Nonstop, and veteran producer Kim Jung Sik. Leading the show’s script are Seo Eun Jung and Baek Ji Hyun.

So Not Worth It is set to premiere on June 18 on Netflix.

Are you excited for So Not Worth It? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Netflix

Share your comment ×