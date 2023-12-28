Flex X Cop new stills: Tension arises as Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun work together

Flex X Cop is an upcoming mystery romance comedy that is set to release on January 26. The drama will be starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his roles in See You in My 19th Life, Itaewon Class, and more. Park Ji Hyun has previously worked in dramas like Do You Like Brahms, Reborn Rich, and more. They have previously worked together in the hit drama Yumi's Cells.

Flex X Cop's new stills featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun

On December 27, SBS released new stills from the much-anticipated romance comedy, Flex X Cop. The stills reveal the scene of Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun's first encounter. The tension rises between them as they have differences in approach. Park Ji Hyun's character is a determined and hard-working detective. Ahn Bo Hyun's character on the other hand is the heir of a big corporation and hence uses his resources to catch the bad guys.

More about Flex X Cop

Flex X Cop is slated to premiere on January 26. The mystery romance will star Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in the lead roles. Kim Shin Bi, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Sang Jun, and Jang Hyun Sung will also be appearing as important characters.

The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo. He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. Due to circumstances he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. He joins the violent investigation team in the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.

Flex X Cop is directed by Kim Jae Hong and written by Kim Ba Da.

