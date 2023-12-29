Flex X Cop teaser: Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun team up to catch culprits despite differences
Flex X Cop is an upcoming mystery-comedy starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Hyun Jin.
Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun is slated to premiere on January 26, 2024. Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his roles in See You in My 19th Life, Itaewon Class, and more. Park Ji Hyun has previously worked in dramas like Do You Like Brahms, Reborn Rich, and more.
They have previously worked together in the hit drama Yumi's Cells. Fans eagerly anticipate for the ators to show their chemistry on screen.
Flex X Cop character teaser
On December 29, Disney+ released the character teaser for Flex X Cop featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. Ahn Bo Hyun will be playing the role of a cheeky and irresponsible heir of a wealthy family business. He has all the means to get his work done. Park Ji Hyun is a detective with good social skills and is a diligent worker. The two with opposing personalities will clash but work together towards achieving the same goals.
Flex X Cop: Release date and summary
Flex X Cop is slated to premiere on January 26. The mystery romance will star Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in the lead roles. Kim Shin Bi, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Sang Jun, and Jang Hyun Sung will also be appearing as important characters.
The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo. He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. Due to circumstances he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change.
He joins the violent investigation team in the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.
Flex X Cop is directed by Kim Jae Hong who has also previously created hit series like Revenant, Begin's Youth, Through the Darkness and more. The series has been written by Kim Ba Da. She was also the screenwriter for the popular drama My Name.
