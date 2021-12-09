Florence Pugh says she was blocked on Instagram for posting about Hawkeye appearance; Calls it 'ridiculous'

Florence Pugh who was confirmed to be a part of Marvel's new show, Hawkeye, recently made her first appearance on the show at the end of the fourth episode. Considering how every MCU project comes with a spoiler warning, it appears that after Pugh tried to celebrate her character Yelena's Hawkeye entry on Instagram, her account was soon blocked.

Taking to her Instagram story, Florence called it "ridiculous" that she was unable to share photos and videos to express her excitement for being a part of a show that she stars in. In her Instagram story, the actress wrote, " I never thought me posting about a show in which I appear on would get taken down... but here we are. Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in."

She further added, "Beyond ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off all who are watching."

Check out Florence Pugh's post here:

Florence who was introduced in the MCU as Yelena in Black Widow first, appeared at the tail end of the fourth episode on Hawkeye which stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner.

It's unclear which post of Pugh was taken down considering her original post from Wednesday which features photos from her Hawkeye appearance, still remains on her profile. Although it is possible that the actress' account was blocked from sharing any other posts and hence she complained about the same in her Instagram story.

