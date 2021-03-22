Flower Of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi prolongs his contract with his agency Namoo Actors

Lee Joon Gi will continue to work with Namoo Actors. Read on to find out.

For fans of actor Lee Joon Gi, we have great news for you. The talented and charismatic actor last starred in Flower Of Evil as Baek Hee Sung, a man who hides his true identity and past from his wife Cha Ji Won, played by Moon Chae Won. Cha Ji Won is a detective who is committed to her duty, but also a wife who is deeply in love with her husband. On the surface, they appear to be the perfect family: a loving couple with a beautiful daughter who adores her parents. However, unbeknownst to Cha Ji Won, Baek Hee Sung has a shady past, which he keeps away from his wife and daughter. Cha Ji Won and her colleagues begin investigating a series of unexplained murders and is confronted with the reality that her seemingly perfect husband may be hiding something from her. Thus begins the thrilling cat and mouse chase.

Lee Joon Gi's performance as Baek Hee Sung was highly appreciated by fans and critics all over the world. He even won the awards, 'Asia Celebrity' and 'Best Artist Award' at the 5th Asia Artist awards. Now, the actor's agency, Namoo actors has announced that the talented star has renewed his contract with the agency. On March 22, Namoo Actors announced through an official press release that they have extended their contract with Lee Joon Gi and will provide full support for the actor's passion towards his craft, owing to their long-standing association full of trust and support.

Lee Joon Gi signed an exclusive contract with Namoo Actors in 2014, and since then, he starred in various amazing dramas like Gunman in Joseon, Moonlovers Scarlet Heart: Goryeo, Resident Evil, Lawless Lawyer, and more. The actor last starred in the thriller crime-drama Flower Of Evil. Lee Joon Gi hasn't committed to a new project, but fans are eagerly awaiting new work from him.

