Flower of Evil’s Moon Chae Won cast in a new romance drama based on hit Hollywood film ‘About Time’?

According to many media reports on March 17th, Moon Chae Won has recently been confirmed to appear in the drama 'Things That Have Fallen' which is based on the webtoon 'Things That Fallen' by webtoon writer Tari, which tells the story of a woman who goes through her memories with her ex-boyfriend. It is a Korean version of 'About Time' in which a couple who broke up and soon find the meaning of parting as they get stuck in a time travel that flows backwards.

Jiwon, played by Moon Chae Won, is a workaholic interior designer who succeeded at a young age. Although she has excellent design skills and looks, she is a person who does not hesitate to hurt others in order to achieve her goals.

Jiwon had supported her boyfriend, who was a job seeker, for 8 years, but was abandoned in an instant. She immersed herself in work but soon comes across her ex-boyfriend again but this time she’s stuck in the past and is forced to remember the good parts of their relationship.

Moon Chae Won first attracted attention in 2008 in her supporting role as a gisaeng in ‘Painter of the Wind’. She was next cast in ‘Brilliant Legacy’, one of the top-rated Korean dramas of 2009. 2011 marked Moon Chae Won's career breakthrough, with leading roles in the television period drama ‘The Princess' Man’ and the action blockbuster ‘War of the Arrows’; both were critical and commercial hits.

For her performance in the latter, Moon Chae Won won Best New Actress at the Grand Bell Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards. Her other notable television series include the revenge melodrama ‘The Innocent Man’ (2012) and the medical drama ‘Good Doctor’ (2013).

