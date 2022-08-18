‘Flower of Evil’ set to become first K Drama getting Indian remake; ‘Duranga’ trailer released

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s 2020 tvN series ‘Flower of Evil’ is getting an Indian remake! On August 17, the production company of ‘Flower of Evil’ confirmed the news that the K-Drama’s Indian remake ‘Duranga’ will be premiering on August 19.

With this, ‘Flower of Evil’ becomes the first K-Drama to receive an Indian remake! The upcoming remake is set to broadcast all nine episodes through the OTT platform ZEE5. The platform’s representatives shared, “Lively Asian culture and its inherent similarities is reason enough for Korean content to have a huge fan base in India.” They continued, “We are glad to be the first in India’s OTT industry to take on remaking Korean content, [which was possible] thanks to the worldwide popularity of ‘Flower of Evil.'”

The platform amped up anticipation for the upcoming remake by releasing a teaser poster, with the caption, “Can you really trust the ones you love?”

The Indian platform also released a trailer for ‘Duranga’, along with the description, “A perfect husband and a perfect father, or is he a perfect liar? Witness the duality that rocks Sammit and Ira’s perfect life that is marked by a dark past and a string of murders.” Watch the intriguing trailer, below:

Starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won, ‘Flower of Evil’ aired two years ago. The series follows a man who appears to be a perfect husband and a perfect father, but is actually hiding his true identity and his past from his wife, who is a detective. As his wife starts investigating a mystery, she soon begins to uncover the reality hidden behind her seemingly perfect life.

