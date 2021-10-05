'Flower of Evil' star Lee Joon Gi & Kim Ji Eun CONFIRMED to star in SBS' upcoming legal drama 'Again My Life'

Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun will be starring together in SBS's new legal drama 'Again My Life'. The actors' respective agencies -Namoo Actors and HB Entertainment confirmed the news as well. 'Again My Life' depicts the story of a young prosecutor who gets a second chance to get justice after failing to bring down a powerful person.

It was originally a novel by Lee Hae Nal, and it has also been released as a webtoon. Han Chul Soo, who worked on the dramas 'My Little Baby' and 'Graceful Family', will be working as the director. Lee Joon Gi will star as the main lead Kim Hee Woo. He scored poor grades in high school, and it took him three tries to enter the Department of Law at the Korean University. After enlisting in the military, he lived as a martial arts athlete and passed the bar exam. He was unfairly killed while investigating the corrupt politician Jo Tae Seop, but he unexpectedly gets another shot at life.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Eun will star as Kim Hee Ah, the youngest daughter of Cheonha Group’s CEO who is also a genius. She is practically perfect and has an easygoing personality, and she will play Kim Hee Woo's love interest. 'The Veil' and 'Vagabond' actor Lee Kyung Young will join the lead cast as well.

'Again My Life' is set to premiere in April 2022.

