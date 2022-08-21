‘Flower of Evil’ star Lee Joon Gi shares support for drama’s Indian adaptation ‘Duranga’

On August 19, the Indian OTT platform ZEE5 released the official remake of the Korean drama ‘Flower of Evil’, titled ‘Duranga’. The platform’s representative expressed their thoughts about the same, sharing, “Lively Asian culture and its inherent similarities is reason enough for Korean content to have a huge fan base in India.” They continued, “We are glad to be the first in India’s OTT industry to take on remaking Korean content, [which was possible] thanks to the worldwide popularity of ‘Flower of Evil.'”

Following the news about ‘Duranga’, actor Lee Joon Gi took to his Instagram account to share support for the show. Uploading posters for ‘Flower of Evil’ and ‘Duranga’ to his feed, Lee Joon Gi captioned the post with “Happy to see you [Indian] friends! Looking forward to it.”

Check out the sweet post, below:

Following this, Lee Joon Gi also shared support for the Philippine remake of ‘Flower of Evil’, writing, “I heard about this! from my Phillipines family yeah I will check this out. And it will be great very happy to see you guys.”

‘Flower of Evil’ is a 2020 K-Drama starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won. The series explores the story of a man who appears to be the perfect husband, and the perfect father at first glance, but is actually hiding his true identity and his part from his wife. As his wife, who is a detective, starts investigating a mystery, she begins to uncover the truth hidden underneath her seemingly perfect life.

The show marked Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s reunion after the 2017 series, ‘Criminal Minds’, and also served as Lee Joon Gi’s return to television after two years.

