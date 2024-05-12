Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi dances to NCT’s Taeyong’s solo song TAP at JOONGI’S DAY 2024 fan meeting; Watch

Lee Joon Gi hosted his 2024 fan meeting on May 11. Named JOONGI’S DAY 2024, the event was attended by many admirers of the talented actor. Alongside other interactive activities, the Flower of Evil star surprised the crowd with his dance performance to NCT member Taeyong’s solo track TAP.

Lee Joon Gi's set stage ablaze with electrifying dance performance of Taeyong's TAP

On May 12, a short clip surfaced on social media featuring Lee Joon Gi dancing to NCT's Taeyong’s TAP. The video quickly went viral online, with fans swooning over his seamless moves. With a few backup dancers, the actor set the stage ablaze with an electrifying performance that was nothing short of spectacular. On this day, fans compared him with actual K-pop idols.

Watch Lee Joon Gi taking over the stage with his dance performance of Taeyong’s TAP:

More about Lee Joon Gi's dancing and vocal skills

Notably, aside from being a versatile actor, Lee Joon Gi is also renowned for his dancing and vocal skills. In 2018, he made a guest appearance on the JTBC talk show Ask Us Anything, hosted by Super Junior's Kim Heechul, Kang Ho Dang, and more.

During the episode, he revealed that he actually auditioned for SM Entertainment but didn’t get in. In the later years, he released a few albums including J Style (2009) and DELIGHT (2018). He also lent his voice to an OST for his 2012 drama Aranag and the Magistrate.

He is also known for often showing off his dancing skills in fan meetings. Even his Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star IU also praised him for being a good dancer.

Find out more about Lee Joon Gi's acting career

Lee Joon Gi is a popular K-drama and film actor, who has established a strong foothold in the industry with an array of extraordinary performances, that set him apart from his contemporaries. Some of his most popular K-dramas include Again My Life (2022), Flower of Evil (2020), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Lawless Lawyer (2018), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Scholar Who Walk the Night (2015), Iljimae (2008), and more.

He has also starred in a brunch of Korean films that helped him rise to popularity. In 2005, he bagged the lead role in The King and The Crown, which was wildly successful in South Korea.

