Flower of Evil fame Park Hyun Joon and Nature member Saebom confirm they are dating; DEETS inside

Park Hyun Joon, recognized for his compelling portrayal in the globally acclaimed K-drama Flower of Evil, has recently delighted fans by confirming his relationship with Saebom, a member of 4th gen girl group, Nature.

Park Hyun Joon and Nature's Saebom delight fans by announcing their relationship

In a heartwarming revelation, Nature's Saebom and actor-singer Park Hyun Joon (RUE) have confirmed their romantic relationship, bringing joy to their fans. Saebom shared photos on Instagram with the caption "An eventful 2023," while Park Hyun Joon previously expressed admiration for his partner by posting selfies with the caption, "My woman is the most beautiful woman in the world. Let's only walk a happy path."

Following Saebom's public acknowledgment of their relationship, Park Hyun Joon shared a video featuring the couple, further solidifying their affectionate bond.

Fans have flooded social media with supportive messages, celebrating the love and happiness shared between the Nature member and the actor-singer. The couple's openness about their relationship has endeared them to fans, who now eagerly anticipate their journey together in the coming year.

Delighted fans were quick to flood their comments section, congratulating the couple on their relationship.

About Park Hyun Joon

Park Hyun Joon, recognized by his stage name Rue, is a multifaceted South Korean talent renowned as both a singer and actor. Making his initial foray into the entertainment industry as a singer, he later ventured into acting, marking his debut in the 2020 drama Flower of Evil.

Advertisement

His portrayal of the character Do Hyun Soo in Flower of Evil showcased his versatility and acting prowess, leaving a notable impression on audiences. Beyond his debut acting role, Park Hyun Joon's background as the son of acclaimed singer Park Kang Sung adds a layer of artistic heritage to his endeavors.

About Saebom

Saebom, born on January 30, 1997, is a talented South Korean singer and dancer recognized for her role in the girl group Nature. Embracing her stage name, she joined NATURE's vibrant lineup as a prominent member.

Saebom made her official debut in the K-pop scene as part of Nature, introduced to the world on June 24, 2018. Her impactful entry into the music industry unfolded with Nature's first single album, Girls and Flowers, marking a significant career milestone. As a member of Nature, Saebom not only contributes her vocal talents but also showcases her adeptness in dance, enriching the group's performances. She holds a crucial position within Nature's sub-unit, Charming, where her synergy with fellow members Aurora and Lu creates a captivating ensemble, highlighting their collective artistry and unique flair.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR reigns atop Billboard's World Albums Chart for third week