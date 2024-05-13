Flower of Evil star Lee Joon Gi shimmies to BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You at fan meeting; Watch cover performance

Lee Joon Gi held his fan meeting JOONGI’S DAY 2024 on May 11. This marked the actor's first domestic fan meeting in 6 years. The Lawless Lawyer actor performed various K-pop songs including BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You. Lee Joon Gi is not only a talented actor but is also a martial artist and with his latest performance, he proved his dancing skills as well.

Lee Joon Gi performs to BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You

On May 11, Flower of Evil star Lee Joon Gi showed his moves to BTS' Jungkook's hit song Standing Next to You during his JOONGI'S DAY 2024 fan meeting. The actor impressed the fans with his smooth and energetic moves as he danced to the song. With his electric moves, the actor proved to be no less than a K-pop idol. His performance gained loud cheers from fans as they appreciated his performance. He took to Instagram to share his practice and the final performance. The actor also covered NCT's Taeyong's TAP and more.

More about Lee Joon Gi

Lee Joon Gi made his debut in 2003 with the drama Nonstop Season 4. Following this he appeared on the big screen for the first time in 2004 with the film The Hotel Venus. He rose to fame with the historical film The King and the Clown in 2005.

He is known for his roles in Time Between Dog and Wolf, Iljimae, Two Weeks, Moon Lovers, Flower of Evil and Lawless Lawyer. He was last seen in the drama Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun which was released in 2023.

The multitalented actor is known for his versatile roles. Moreover, he is also popular for his martial arts, dance and singing skills. His talent and charisma, have earned him widespread acclaim and a global fan base.

