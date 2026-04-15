Flower of Evil star Moon Chae Won to get married in June to non-celebrity boyfriend

Moon Chae Won has announced her marriage plans. On April 15, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a happy update with her fans. Personally writing a handwritten letter, she shared that she’ll be getting married in a couple of months’ time. Later, her agency confirmed the same via a note and asked for continued support for the actress.

Moon Chae Won confirms she’s walking down the aisle this June 2026

Taking to her social media handle, Moon Chae Won revealed her plans for a quiet and personal wedding as well as her nervousness about starting a new family of her own. Take a look:

“Hello. I will be getting married this coming June.

I wanted to share this news directly with those who have shown me warm interest and support since my debut. I feel a bit nervous and excited at the prospect of building and nurturing a family. I plan to continue my activities with a more diverse range in the future.

I pray that many happy days filled with laughter unfold for all of you. Wishing you much happiness on this warm spring day. Thank you.”

Her management label reiterated the same and revealed that the details will be kept private owing to the non-celebrity status of the actress’s would-be husband.

“Hello, this is Blitzway Entertainment.

Moon Chae Won has met a precious partner and is set to get married this coming June.

The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with family and close relatives in attendance. We ask for your kind understanding that we cannot disclose specific details out of consideration for both families.

We would be grateful if you could send your warm blessings to Moon Chae Won as she begins this new chapter in her life.”

Moon Chae Won is a well-known Korean star seen in K-dramas like The Innocent Man, Good Doctor, and Flower of Evil.

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