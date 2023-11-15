Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand FIRST LOOK: Jang Dong Yoon puts his life on line while wrestling; Watch teaser

Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand featuring Jang Dong Yoon has been slated to release on December 20. The sports drama revolves around traditional Korean wrestling ssireum. Lee Joo Myung, who was a part of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, will be taking the role of the female lead. Here is a look at the teaser and poster released.

Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand poster and teaser breakdown

On November 15, ENA released the first look for the upcoming drama Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand. The poster features Jang Dong Yoon clad in a wrestling outfit as he stands on the wrestling ground. Ssireum is a traditional Korean wrestling in which the fighting ring is covered in sand, hence the title of the drama.

The teaser shows snippets from the match as Jang Dong Yoon's voice-over narrates that this might even be his last match ever. The first teaser ends as Jang Dong Yoon walks up to the wrestling ring.

Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand: Release date, cast, summary, and other details

Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand will be premiering on December 20 on ENA and Genie TV. The cast includes Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myoung, Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bora, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung.

Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company. He also starred in Solomon's Perjury. The actor rose to popularity with his gender-bender The Tale of Nokdu. Continuing his streak, he has appeared in many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more. He will be taking the lead in the fantasy romantic comedy My Man is a Cupid too.

Lee Joo Myung made her debut in 2019 with the KBS drama My Fellow Citizens.

The story revolves around Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. But he is planning to quit and retire and he crosses paths with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung.

