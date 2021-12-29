Following BTS’ SUGA, members RM & Jin personally update worried fans

On December 24, BTS member SUGA was diagnosed with COVID-19, and on December 25, members RM and Jin also tested positive. According to their label BIGHIT MUSIC, SUGA and RM were asymptomatic, and Jin exhibited flu-like symptoms.

The fans got their first updates after labelmate Lee Hyun shared that SUGA was doing okay, and had replied to Lee Hyun’s text message saying that it felt like a cold. Following this, the BTS member personally eased fans by sharing an update on the fan community platform Weverse on December 27, saying “I'm completely fine :) Don’t worry too much!” The next day, RM replied to SUGA’s post, saying, “I’m totally fine as well ^^^^”.

Since then, BTS’ leader has also resumed sharing updates on his Instagram account. In addition to sharing his recent magazine shoot photos, RM also shared a photo with friends and an adorable picture of fellow member Jimin, captioning the post “There are no more pictures left..”. In a teasing reply, J-Hope commented saying “I have a picture of Namjoonie”, and proceeded to share a polaroid photo of RM to his Instagram story. As a response, RM reshared the story and commented saying that he should buy a Polaroid camera too.

Additionally, in true Jin fashion, the eldest member also reassured fans by commenting “Jwehope..” under BTS member J-Hope’s post on Instagram. The simple one-word comment was so inherently Jin, that fans heaved a collective sigh of relief.

We wish a speedy recovery and good health to SUGA, RM, and Jin.