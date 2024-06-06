Following starring Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han surpasses 1 million moviegoers; cast celebrates achievement

Following starring Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han and El Lee is a mystery thriller that tells the story of a voyeuristic real estate agent who is a murder suspect of an influencer. Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in hit dramas like Welcome to Samdalri and Mr Queen. Byun Yo Han has appeared in Mr Sunshine and Six Flying Dragons. Lee El is most well-known for My Liberation Notes and Goblin.

Following surpasses 1 million viewers

On June 6, the Korean Film Council announced that Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han and Lee El starrer Following has surpassed 1 million moviegoers. The film premiered on May 15 and managed to achieve this feat within 20 days. The cast and crew shared a picture together to celebrate the achievement.

More about Following

Following premiered on May 15 in South Korea. The film stars Shin Hye Sun, Byun Yo Han, and Lee El. The project is directed and written by Kim Se Hwi who has also written the script for the upcoming film The King of Demons.

The psychological thriller Following tells the story of a realtor Jung Tae who has a hobby of peeping into others' lives. He is taken by an influencer Han So Ra and he develops a keen interest in her life. One day, he finds her dead body in her home. The clues point towards Jung Tae being the murderer. He tries to clear off his name and find the true culprit.

Byun Yo Han plays a real estate agent who likes keeping a tab on everyone's life and has a voyeuristic feature. He takes a liking to the influencer, played by Shin Hye Sun, and tries to get to know her more. One day she goes missing and it is believed that she is dead. Lee El is the criminal investigator assigned to the case.

