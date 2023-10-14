‘Food, smiles, weddings!’: Keerthy Suresh exudes grace in off white sharara; Photos inside

Keerthy Suresh has quickly made a name for herself with her ability to portray a plethora of emotions with great ease. The actress is known to convey the most difficult of emotions effortlessly.

Apart from her acting abilities, the actress is also known for her exuberant style, and her outstanding fashion sense. The Maamannan actress took to social media to share images from a recent wedding, where she was seen donning a graceful, off-white sharara set. Keerthy also matched the set with a pair of statement earrings, as well as black shades, taking her look a step further.

Check out her look below:

On the work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film was a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, and was helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film also featured other prominent names like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth, Tarun Arora, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, and many more in crucial roles. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The actress is next set to feature in the Tamil comedy drama film Raghu Thatha, helmed by debutant Suman Kumar.The film also features MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami, and more in prominent roles.The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner Hombale films, known for films like KGF, Kantara and Salaar. The actress is also set to feature alongside Jayam Ravi, in his upcoming film Siren, helmed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The film also features Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, Anupama Parameswaran and more.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh rocks purple comfy co-ord set with white crop top at Mumbai airport