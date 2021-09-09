The food you eat will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Since making their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has made a mark on the world in more ways than one. Be it with their music, style, fashion sense, influence or even their massive fan community BLINKS, the group is making headway into the world and not looking back. Helmed by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the band has reached the most influential in the Korean entertainment industry but also globally. Back in 2018, just 2 years after making their debut, the girls even made history at Coachella ad the first female Korean group to ever take the stage of the American music festival.

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!



ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ