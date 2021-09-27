The food you pick will determine your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016, and ever since then, the group has been on the rise; be it with their chart-topping music, trendsetting style, their massive fan base called BLINK or many other reasons! The young powerhouses Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have become an inspiration to many over their 5-year career in the music industry.

From being front row at some of the most luxurious fashion shows and collaborating with stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, to making history at Coachella 2018 as the first female Korean pop group; The ladies have come a long way from young trainees. If, like us, you’re wondering who your BLACKPINK BFF would be, take the quiz below and find out!

