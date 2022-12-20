Footballer Son Heung Min and actress Kim Go Eun are allegedly dating; BH Entertainment responds

The captain of the Korean National Football Team, Son Heung Min , and famous actress Kim Go Eun are rumoured to be dating. In response to the rumours, actresses' agency Kim Go Eun issued a statement.

The rumours involving the two public people have recently started trending on Twitter. According to the sources, the rumours arose due to the actress following the footballer’s secret account. Some online users even claimed the couple had uploaded lovestagram photos to the hidden account. One internet user drew attention to the fact that Son Heung Min's account frequently liked Kim Go Eun's photos.

One netizen commented, “Out of Hong Jang Hyun’s Instagram photos, Kim Go Eun’s photo is the only woman celebrity that Son Heung Min liked. If he liked her picture once, it might not be significant, but he doesn’t like pictures often, and he only liked her picture.”

Kim Go Eun’s management Agency BH Entertainment responds to the rumours

In response to the dating allegations, BH Entertainment stated that the rumours "weren't true." Now that the agency has denied the dating rumours, it is evident that the stars are not dating.

About Actress Kim Go Eun

Popular South Korean actress Kim Go Eun made her screen debut in the movie ‘A Muse’ (2012). She earned multiple Best New Actress honours in South Korea for her work in this movie. Currently, she is among the best actors in the Korean entertainment industry. She is famous for her roles in popular K-dramas such as ‘Cheese in the Trap (2016),’ ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016),’ ‘The King: Eternal Monarch (2020),’ ‘Yumi’s Cells (2021),’ ‘Little Women (2022).’

The actress was also chosen to represent the upscale brand Chanel in South Korea in 2019. She was subsequently chosen to be one of the faces of Chanel's 2020 ‘J12 Turns 20’ advertising campaign. On August 30, 2019, at the Korea Press Center, Kim Go Eun was appointed as the honorary ambassador for the Ministry of Environment's Resource Circulation.