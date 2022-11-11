Forbidden Marriage: Kim Young Dae is an unfair king; Park Ju Hyun, Kim Woo Seok star in the teaser

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Forbidden Marriage' released the first teaser video that drew attention in just 30 seconds. 'Forbidden Marriage' is based on a web novel of the same name, and in front of King Lee Heon (Kim Young Dae), who lost the Crown Princess 7 years ago and gave an order to ban the marriage, So Rang ( Park Ju Hyun ), a marriage scammer, appears in front of King Lee Heon (Kim Young Dae). It is a sensational palace fraud.

About the teaser:

In the teaser video released on November 11th, along with the determined and bitter eyes of King Lee Heon, there is a heavy voice that says, “We are going to choose a queen, so we forbid people from marrying”, raising the tension. In the scene that followed, Lee Shin Won (Kim Woo Seok), who was having a wedding, couldn't hide his embarrassment when he saw a scroll with the phrase 'marriage ban'. After seeing the words written on her paper, So Rang smiles with a happy smile, but soon gets a scene where she puts on makeup, making the viewers curious about her situation. Then, when Lee Shin Won asked, “Have you ever almost got married before?”, So Rang, who was wearing a hanbok, changed into a court lady’s suit and answered “No” to see what kind of relationship Lee Shin Won and So Rang had. The story of how she wore this court lady's robe adds to the curiosity.

About the actors:

In the drama, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae and Kim Woo Seok take on the roles of So Rang, Wang Lee Hun, and Lee Shin Won, the master of Uigeumbu, respectively. In addition, a large number of actors such as Yang Dong Geun (Jo Sung Kyun), Park Seon Young, Choi Deok Moon and Kim Min Ju (Ahn Jae Bin) will scramble to make the story richer with a sense of immersion in the play. Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Forbidden Marriage' will be broadcasted for the first time at 9:50 pm on December 9, following 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter'.