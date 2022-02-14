Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 1 & 2 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang’s new series promises love in the air

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s highly anticipated weekend series aired its first two episodes on February 12 and 13. A drama about two polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration - the nation's weather forecasting service, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ started off with a storm brewing right from the get-go. While Park Min Young’s intelligent and organized Jin Ha Kyung is clear about keeping her personal and professional lives separate, Song Kang’s cheerful Lee Si Woo with an impressive IQ of 150, is a free spirit with a strong will.

The first episode, ‘Signal’, indicates how it is imperative to not miss out on signals present in your personal life, as well as while forecasting the weather. On the personal front, Jin Ha Kyung fails to catch on to the signals that her fiancé, Han Ki Joon, has been having an affair, and Lee Si Woo misses out on the obvious signs that his girlfriend, Reporter Chae Yu Jin, is clearly not into him anymore. Jin Ha Kyung finally finds out first-hand about the affair, while Lee Si Woo ends up single as his girlfriend tells him that she wants to separate. The icing on top? It turns out, Jin Ha Kyung’s fiancé has actually been having an affair with Lee Si Woo’s girlfriend, both of whom also share the same workplace as our two leads.

Meanwhile, Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo lock horns at their workplace, when he disregards her decision to delay issuing a severe weather warning, despite him being a forecaster, in comparison to Jin Ha Kyung being the temporary Director.

Jin Ha Kyung’s narration at the beginning of the episode about how different patterns give off different signals sets the tone for the entire episode. Han Ki Joon and Chae Yu Jin’s disinterested and odd behaviours became indicators of the two’s affair while overlooked warning signs at the weather station about heavy hail end up causing damage in multiple ways. All the missed signals in this episode perfectly depict how a situation must sometimes get worse, before one can discover the rainbow behind the heavy storm clouds.

Episode two, ‘Sensible Temperature’, shows Jin Ha Kyung dealing with her annoying ex-fiancé, while Lee Si Woo gets assigned to her team for the next two weeks, much to her irritation. The two slowly bond over their exes, heading out to grab a drink at the end of the day where Jin Ha Kyung declares that she is absolutely done with dating people from the same workplace. What follows however is a drunken mistake, leading to them both waking up together the next morning. Jin Ha Kyung tries to brush it off, only to find out that Lee Si Woo has actually been assigned permanently to her team.

While the first episode gave us an insight into the characters' personalities and backstories, episode two deals with them coming to terms with their realities and dealing with their situations as maturely as they can manage. The slightly dramatic themes from the opening episode take on a more lighthearted and romantic tone in episode two, setting the scene for a blossoming romance taking shape between our two leads. Add quite a few feisty moments and scenes to make us laugh out loud, and this episode was just the right amount of cheekiness and warmth, leaving us eager for more.

