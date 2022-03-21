Forecasting Love and Weather Ep 11 & 12 Review: Park Min Young & Song Kang face new trials & tribulations

Park Min Young and Song Kang’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ aired episodes eleven (‘1°C’) and twelve (‘Variation Area’) of the series on March 19 and 20. Following the two stars as polar-opposite characters working together at the Korea Meteorological Administration, the nation's weather forecasting service, the fifth week of the series brought many a painful event, and resulting heartbreaks.

Episode eleven starts off with a hard-hitting blow — Lee Si Woo (Song Kang) has been injured in an explosion while in Jeju Island. Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) is immediately consumed with worry and guilt, considering that it was she who sent him there on official work. Worry and guilt are soon joined by confusion, when it’s revealed that the one who brought him to the hospital is none other than Chae Yu Jin. The episode then takes us back to two days prior, a day before Lee Si Woo leaves for Jeju Island, showing us Jin Ha Kyung’s true feelings towards our main couple’s relationship - her fears, hesitations, and their root causes.

Episode twelve continues with the time-jump back to the past, and sheds light on how Chae Yu Jin and Lee Si Woo coincidentally ended up in Jeju Island together. A collectively disliked character, Lee Si Woo’s father makes a return, just in time to make an already tense situation exponentially worse. It’s clear that he’s not here out of concern for his son — all he’s looking for is a new opportunity to come into money. Thanks to him, Lee Si Woo and Jin Ha Kyung’s relationship ends up being revealed to the whole team at their workplace. The episode ends with Lee Si Woo lashing out at his father - rightfully so - and telling Jin Ha Kyung that he believes they should separate.

Though episodes eleven and twelve certainly had a lot more happening in terms of drama as compared to the previous episodes, some things just don’t add up. Considering the way Jin Ha Kyung walked in on her ex cheating on her at the beginning of the series, and also blames him for making it difficult for her to trust in relationships again in episode eleven, it’s a bit strange to see the two of them sharing a meal together and being quite friendly in episode twelve.

Also, despite knowing how horrid a person Lee Si Woo’s father is, it doesn’t quite sit well, the way Jin Ha Kyung still tries to make excuses for him when he’s clearly here to leech off of his son’s accident. The obvious reaction would have been for her to take her boyfriend’s side, so to see her trying to reason with him instead, leaves a sour taste.

With only four episodes to go before ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ ends, it seems likely that Lee Si Woo and Jin Ha Kyung will not separate for good, but it remains to be seen whether the plot will allow for redemption to all the characters.

